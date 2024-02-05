Callum Hudson-Odoi on target for Nottingham Forest in stalemate against Antoine Semenyo’s Bournemouth

The former Chelsea winger was called to action in his outfit away game on Sunday

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi delivered an outstanding performance to help Nottingham Forest secure a point against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The former Chelsea winger was called to action in his outfit away game against Bournemouth on Sunday.



The enterprising winger made a good account of himself by scoring to snatch a draw for Nottingham Forest in the thrilling encounter.



Bournemouth opened the scoring after just five minutes into the game through Dutch international Justin Kluivert before Odoi leveled pegging for the visitors in the 45th minute mark.

Both teams went to recess with a goal apiece in the much-anticipated clash played at the Vitality Stadium.



With no additional goal, both teams had to settle for a draw.



Meanwhile, compatriot, Antoine Semenyo picked up an injury in the first half and had to be replaced at the beginning of the second half.