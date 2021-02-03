Callum Hudson-Odoi receives plaudits after impressive display against Burnley

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has received a lot of praise after putting up an outstanding display for the team in their 2-0 win against Burnley over the weekend.

Last Sunday, the English-forward who is of Ghanaian descent featured for the Blues in consecutive games under new manager Thomas Tuchel.



Playing in a wing-back role, Callum Hudson-Odoi made quite the impression with his direct attacking plays helping Chelsea to bag the maximum points at the end of the 90 minutes.



Commenting on the performance of the youngster after the Burnley match, BT Sport pundit Steve McManaman heaped praises on him while indicating that he was his best player in the match.

"I think he's been the best player. He's been the one player who has tried to get forward and take people on. His partnership with Mount was excellent.



"Tuchel could have substituted him because he's playing successive games on the bounce. Tuchel could be just taking his time with him,” he said.



Ahead of Chelsea’s tough match against Tottenham in midweek, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been tipped to play a big role for the team.