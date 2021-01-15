Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals how his Ghanaian roots have helped him grow as a player at Chelsea

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has disclosed how his Ghanaian roots have helped him grow as a player at the club.

The 20-year-old is eligible for Ghana, despite representing England at every age group from U-16 to U-21 up to the first team.



Speaking to SkySports in an exclusive interview, Hudson-Odoi spoke about how his Ghanaian roots have helped him develop his career and even revealed how he had been sent a picture of a bus with his face on in the African country.



"My family back at home, they watch all the games," he said. "They highlight certain things that I can improve on and get better at. I always speak to the coach and to the manager, but I've had a lot of family helping me too.

"I don't know if I'm big time [in Ghana]. I have received some things, they did name some things after me. I saw a bus - it had a picture of my face on it!



He added "I'm always remaining humble. I'm glad they did that for me but the hard work carries on. Hopefully, more stuff will be named after me over there one day. It's nice to hear there are people over there supporting [me]."



"Hopefully there will be a few more Chelsea shirts over there one day too."