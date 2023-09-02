Callum Hudson-Odoi seals move to Nottingham Forest from Chelsea

Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

British-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest from Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Fulham in the ongoing transfer window but the move hit a snag paving the way for other clubs to join the race.



Italian outfit Lazio had also shown interest in the talented forward but withdrew, giving Nottingham Forest the opportunity to sign the 22-year-old on a three-year agreement for a total of £8 million, add-ons included.



Hudson-Odoi has had a difficult time playing due to injuries and poor form and has finally departed his childhood club.



"The time has come for me to bid Chelsea FC farewell. For the longest time, Chelsea has been my home. My best memories will always be playing in front of you all at The Bridge. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far.

"Until next time," he wrote on Twitter bidding farewell to the Blues



Hudson-Odoi fell short of expectations despite a promising start at Chelsea, which saw the club reject enticing offers from Bayern Munich a few years back.



He played for Bayer Leverkusen during the previous season on loan in the German Bundesliga in the hopes of developing and rejoining the Blues' main team. However, he will be anticipated to reignite his abilities with Nottingham Forest.