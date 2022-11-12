Callum Hudson-Odoi to issue statement on international future after England snub

Hudson-Odoi is said to have turned down Ghana's advances ahead of the World Cup

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to issue a statement to address his international future after being left out of England’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The English media reports that Hudson-Odoi has turned down Ghana's advances ahead of the World Cup in order to concentrate on his club football and will keep his options open for potential future England call-ups.



The 22-year-old Chelsea winger will outline all of his justifications in a subsequent statement.



Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, has long been a target for Ghana.



Hudson-Odoi, a London native, can change his nationality thanks to his parents, both Ghanaians, and the fact that he won three senior England caps before turning 21.

He does, however, believe he can eventually earn a recall with the Three Lions despite not being in contention under Gareth Southgate for a while.



Hudson-Odoi was not included in Ghana's 55-man squad list after he decided not to finish the necessary paperwork before the World Cup.



Ghana, meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Inaki Williams of Athletic Club for the competition, after the two players switched from England and Spain respectively earlier this year.



Both Ghana and England are going to the World Cup in Qatar, and they might cross paths there.