Callum Hudson-Odoi to return to Chelsea at the end of loan deal - Reports

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is on loan from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen for the current campaign. There is no requirement to buy. The need for this, though, doesn't seem to exist.

The 22-year-old has already made up his mind to rejoin his regular team after this season, according to "Sky."



After the recent purchase of more attackers, competition is now tough, but Hudson-Odoi wants to first see whether he can establish himself as a regular with the Premier League side in the summer.



The Londoners signed four new players for the offensive in Mykhaylo Mudryk (22), Noni Madueke (20), João Félix (23) loan and David Datro Fofana (20) in the winter transfer market.

The forward is already having trouble in the Bundesliga; he hasn't scored in eleven appearances and has only started twice under new manager Xabi Alonso. Hudson-Odoi's only success was in the Champions League.



He has been out of action for two weeks due to illness.