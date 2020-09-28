Calm down, there is time for everything – Abubakar Damba to Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakar Damba, has advised Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan, to exercise patience at the club despite losing his number position.

Felix Annan, a Black Stars goalkeeper, lost his position as the number one shot-stopper of Asante Kotoko after taking time to wed his girlfriend on Saturday, January 18, 2020.



Second choice goalkeeper, Kwame Baah has now become coach Maxwell Konadu's first option for the goalkeeping department after providing an excellent performance against Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday six of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.



Despite Annan’s frustrations at the club due to his current situation, Abubakar Damba has advised him to focus more on training and wait for his turn.



“This is a young goalkeeper who has gone through the ranks. I talked to him one-on-one and on phone as well. He later thanked me. I told him there’s no shortcut to success.”

He continued: “It’s like going to climb a tall storey building; you have to do it step by step. If you want to rush you’ll break your legs.”



“He should calm down, there is time for everything. He should intensify his training and it should be harder than when he was regular.”



“He has to remember that God does everything for a reason. He might have sustained an injury that could have ended his career if he had been put in the post, but God knows why probably that’s why he’s not in.” He told Kumasi based Hello FM.