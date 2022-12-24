Cameroon don't deserve you - Fan reactions after Onana's international retirement

Onana has retired from international football

Supporters in Africa had lots to say after the Inter Milan shot-stopper opted to retire from international duties

Experienced goalkeeper Andre Onana announced his retirement from the Cameroon national team on Friday morning.



This happened a couple of weeks after falling out with the Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup held in Qatar.



Onana was sent home after the first game against Switzerland, with Song citing a breach of discipline as the reason behind his decision.



The African side fell 1-0 against Switzerland and drew 3-3 with Serbia before getting a high-profile 1-0 win over Brazil but it was not enough as the Swiss and the Samba Boys advanced from their group.



What are the fans saying? Have a look below

You made a mistake. Cost your place in the team during the World Cup. Go back to the drawing board, adjust your attitude, and come back stronger. This is not how a super-talented & revered keeper closes a chapter on an otherwise amazing and promising career - Niko K



A great decision, goalkeeping genius. Shame to the talent killer - Ivo Kenei



Another Hakim Ziyech story unfolding, Song was a good player but as a coach, he is not good - Vusi Mkanya



Anything can be fixed, this is ill-advised - Davido Lubi



Your ego is too big. Admit that you play too risky and listen to the coach. No one is bigger than the team and the flag. So stop crying and start acting like a man and admit you made a horrible mistake and apologize to the nation - Green Stijl

Brother the problem can be resolved. You retiring so early Andre - Style Boy



Nice one Onana. The whole world knows that you are an excellent goalkeeper irrespective of what others are saying - Erimako Kunle



You are better than them. They don’t deserve you - Alaa



I believe he wanted to stop playing for their national team that's why he was messing up during the World Cup - Madina Prezident