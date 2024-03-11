Cameroon's '17-year-old' Wilfried Douala banned for age cheating

Wilfried Douala

The Cameroonian Federation has suspended Wilfried Nathan Douala, the Indomitable Lions' youngest player in their 2023 AFCON squad, for age fraud.

Douala and 61 other players were suspended for concealing their ages, according to an official list released by the FECAFOOT on Saturday, March 9, 2024.



The FECAFOOT's move is aimed at lessening administrative confrontation for points during and after the relegation and title playoff games in the Elite One league.



Wilfried Nathan Douala was the youngest player named in Rigobert Song's final 27 squad for the AFCON at age 17.



However, it turns out he lied about his age according to FECAFOOT. The federation has suspended and disqualified Douala from playing in the play-offs.



His real age was, however, not disclosed.

The Victoria United skipper was the surprise name in the Cameroon squad as Rigobert Song earned praises for spotting the special talent and also going further to add him to the squad for Africa's flagship tournament in Ivory Coast.



