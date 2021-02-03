Cameroonian referees to officiate Kotoko’s Confederation Cup match against Entente Setif

Cameroonian referee, Antoine Max Depadoux Effa Essouma

Cameroonian referee, Antoine Max Depadoux Effa Essouma will be the centre referee, when Asante Kotoko take on Entente Sportive Setif from Algeria.

The Ghanaian giants will play the Algerian side in the CAF Confederation Cup final round 1st leg qualifier at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, February 14, 2021.



The 35-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Sanda Oumarou (Assistant Referee I), Ernest Nkeniji Ekokobe (Assistant Referee II) and Justus Mbelle Mbelle (Fourth Official).

Prince Kai Saquee from Seirra Leone will serve as the Match Commissioner. Ghana’s David Kofi Prince Pambo is the COVID-19 Officer for the match.



The match is scheduled for 3pm kick-off at the Accra sports stadium.