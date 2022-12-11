0
Camping is going well, team is working on our game plan - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker has stated that camping ahead of the CHAN tournament is going well but the team's game plan has not been finalized.

The squad is training in Prampram under the strict supervision of veteran head coach Annor Walker. The tournament will begin on January 13, 2023.

After being absent from the previous three editions, Ghana will be making her first participation in eight years.

"I think we have been here for the past 10/11 days and we started training and at the weekend we had our first friendly game against a second Division team called New Town FC and won 7-0. We continued our training and today we had another friendly match that we won 4-1," he told GFA Communications.

"I am not looking at the results but performance and the game plan that we are strategizing to play. For me it’s working but we are not there yet,"

The Black Galaxies will take on Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:00 pm.

