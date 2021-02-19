Can Inter Allies end their winless run?

Inter Allies FC player training

Struggling Inter Allies FC have not had a rosy run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) this season, and are languishing in the relegation zone after 14 matches.

They are yet to win a single match after seven matches, and they would be seeking to revive their fortunes when they lock horns with West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday 15 fixture.



The “Eleven Is to One” side, are in search of their first win in seven matches, with their last Premier League victory dating back to January 3, when they beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 at home.



Coach Dani Mujkanovic’s side had Hashmin Musah to thank after he netted a 93rd minute goal to pick a point against Liberty Professionals in a 2-2 stalemate at the Carl Reindorf Park and they would be seeking to build on it going into this weekend’s match.



In addition, they have beefed up their squad by bringing back Francis Kyeremanteng and Samuel Armah following the expiration of their loan contracts in Sweden and Albania respectively.

WAFA on the other hand have not been any different, especially in away matches, having suffered four defeats, drawn three games, and won just one on the road.



They would be in Accra in search of their first win in the capital following two defeats in two attempts.



WAFA were pip 1-0 by both Great Olympics and Legon Cities in their last two trips to Accra and this definitely sets the tone for a pulsating encounter against Inter Allies on Saturday.



WAFA have lost three first-team players in this transfer window market. Striker Daniel Lomotey has joined Algerian side ES Setif. Forward Daniel Owusu and midfielder Forson Amankwaa have moved to Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year contract, a further signal of weakness in their attempt to return to winning ways.