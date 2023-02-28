Can't you marry if you are a footballer - Malik Jabir jabs Maxwell Konadu over Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko star Malik Jabir has thrown salvos at former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu for his unfair treatment of Felix Annan during his time with the reds.

He questioned why a football player cannot marry even when the season is ongoing.



Felix Annan's problems at Kotoko began when he left mid season to marry long-time girlfriend Francisca Yeboah.



He made four appearances for the club before the 2019/2020 league season was truncated.



The wedding ultimately cost him his place at the Black Stars as he was the only local player to have been included in Ghana's squad for the 2019 AFCON.



“When I heard there is a rift among the goalkeepers at the time, I stepped in and held a meeting with the players and coach (Maxwell Konadu), I asked Konadu why they want to do away with some goalkeepers and he told me some feels too big”

“I advised the coach to make a program to maintain his goalkeepers and field whoever is fit at any time during matchday because they are all good goalkeepers”



“Suddenly, I heard the club has parted ways with Felix Annan, I called Maxwell Konadu and told him it was a mistake because he was a goalkeeper who kept the post for two years for the club



“Konadu caused this mistake, it still hurt me because he was a gem for us, can’t you marry if you are a player? It’s not about management, he was the coach and decides everything. Marriage and funeral, you have got to take part and help him do it, that will give him peace of mind to give you the best”.



The 28-year-old former Ghana goalkeeper last played for lower-tier American side Maryland Bobcats but was released in January.