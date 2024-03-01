Can't you see he was drunk? - Asamoah Gyan replies Dafeamekpor over 2010 penalty miss accusation

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has sent a cheeky response to NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, over the MP’s assertion that the former Ghana captain deliberately missed the penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash.

While responding to some tweets criticising the MP, Gyan stated that Dafeamekpor made the statement while under the influence of alcohol.



In another response, the former Sunderland striker sarcastically implied that the politician perhaps wants an autograph from him and therefore framed his request in such a manner.



"Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon," he wrote.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have lashed out at the lawmaker, describing his take as ‘stupid’ and ‘ silly’.



Dafeamekpor, in a Radio XYZ interview, alleged that Asamoah Gyan has been a lifelong supporter of the New Patriotic Party and allowed his political bias to influence him during his active days as a footballer.

In a quarter-final match against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, Asamoah Gyan failed to convert a penalty that could have elevated Ghana to the status of the first African country to make the semi-final of the World Cup, but Dafeamekpor claims that Gyan’s miscued penalty was politically-influenced.



Dafeamekpor decried Gyan’s decision to accept an appointment to be part of the manifesto committee for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.



Per Dafeamekpor’s assertions, Asamoah Gyan should not have accepted the role as he is a national figure whose popularity and admiration cut across the two major political parties.



“I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC. It’s today that I’ve come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.



“Asamoah Gyan is now part of the Bawumia campaign team. There is everything wrong with that because when you are a national figure and you become partisan I can reasonably say that it’s because of politics you threw that penalty away so that the NDC government will not get the glory. I am telling you that I feel the pain,” he said.

Check out Asamoah Gyan's replies to Rockson Dafeamekpor’s claim





Can’t you see he was drunk ????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 1, 2024

Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 1, 2024

