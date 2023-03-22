Cape Coast Sports Stadium suffers darkness over unpaid legacy debt

A picture of how the stadium looks after the power cut

Correspondence from Central Region

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium is currently experiencing total darkness over an unpaid legacy debt of GH¢513,000.00.



The electricity power supply cut came after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) embarked on a nationwide disconnection of their debtors to reduce their current debts.



The move forms part of their revenue mobilization drive to retrieve the huge debts individuals, organizations and businesses owe the company for their growth.



The Central Regional Sports Director, Mr. Alexander Tieku in an interview with GhanaWeb said management was working effortlessly to restore the light to enable the effective run of businesses in the facility.



He noted that aside from the stadium, the facility offers space to various businesses including hostels, clinics, restaurants, offices gym centers, among others which delays could cause damages.

The management, he mentioned, had made some payments of the debt and negotiated with ECG on repaying the remaining balance in due course.



Mr. Teiku disclosed that there was only one post-paid meter serving the whole facility, adding that the pressure was causing the high bills daily.



The facility had agreed with ECG to install a pre-paid meter to enable the various occupants pay their own bills to prevent active disconnection of the facility.



Though, one out of the twenty-one meters requested by the facility has been installed by the ECG to offload the pressure on the post-paid meter of the facility.



Some business owners at the facility have expressed worry about the situation which had affected the smooth run of their businesses.

An occupant who pleaded anonymity said the supply cut has caused damage to many electrical appliances at their shop, describing the situation as ‘frustrating’ and ‘devastating’



She appealed to management to put in place the necessary measures to ensure restoration of the light for effective resume of business.



Albert Anim, (name withheld) disclosed they have paid all their bills accordingly and were disturbed about the whole situation.



He said that the debts might be an outstanding debt and was optimistic that the current occupants of the facility had paid all their bills.



The Cape Coast Sports Stadium so far is the only State-Owned Company affected by ECG’s nationwide power cut.