Cape Coast Stadium to host third edition of Baby Jet U16 African Championship

The tournament is scheduled for June 6

The annual Baby Jet U16 African football tournament is slated for June 6, 2023, at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.

The 2023 edition, expected to witness 32 selected U16 teams from the African continent has been finally confirmed by organizers of the event



The rescheduled football talent discovery platform was slated for the first quarter of 2023 but had to be moved to June after some organizational decisions.



The program will also provide an opportunity for the young footballers on mentorship and guidance led by Africa’s all-time top scorer at the FIFA world cup, Asamoah Gyan.



The championship has produced some notable talents since its inception led by UK-based Mathew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel Yeboah (FC Cluj), Raymond Anokye Asante (Udinese), and Emmanuel Mensah (Cluj) amongst others.

All matches from the round of 8 will be televised with multiple agents scouting for young talents.



German based Ghanaian scout, Mr Ado Kojo, who is a key scout for Napoli, Dortmund, Bayern Leverkusen, Shalke 04, and FC Cologne is expected to grace the occasion after confirming his presence to the event organizers.



Lead sponsors of Ghana FA juvenile football, KGL, leads the list of partners for the 2023 edition of the Baby Jet U16 champion.