Cape Town Spurs sign Ghanaian forward Nana Akosah-Bempah

South African side Cape Town Spurs have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Nana Akosah-Bempah.
The 23-year-old forward has already started training with the Urban Warriors and could make his debut later this month.
This is after he has successfully recovered from a hamstring injury.
Akosah-Bempah boasts both top-flight and second-tier experiences having played for Mpumalanga Black Aces and Cape Town City FC.
"Wonderful, besides the injuries, the stop-start, I’ve really enjoyed my time and feel welcomed by everyone – the staff, the players and I feel at home already so I am excited to get started and help the team," Akosah-Bempah said.
"My recovery is going well, a setback last week but it looks like I should be ready soon. We need to start by defending well and getting clean sheets, I think if we do that we give ourselves a chance. If we are not conceding goals and chasing games we can score goals, have a chance to win and climb up the table."
- Performance of Ghanaian players abroad
- Don't interfere in CK Akonnor's work as Black Stars coach - John Paintsil
- Baba Rahman reacts to PAOK's win against AEK Athens
- Emmanuel Gyasi arrives for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome
- Najeeb Yakubu returns from injury to help Vorskla secure victory over Olimpik Donetsk
- Read all related articles