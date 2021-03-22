Cape Town Spurs sign Ghanaian forward Nana Akosah-Bempah

Ghanaian forward, Nana Akosah-Bempah

South African side Cape Town Spurs have announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Nana Akosah-Bempah.

The 23-year-old forward has already started training with the Urban Warriors and could make his debut later this month.



This is after he has successfully recovered from a hamstring injury.



Akosah-Bempah boasts both top-flight and second-tier experiences having played for Mpumalanga Black Aces and Cape Town City FC.

"Wonderful, besides the injuries, the stop-start, I’ve really enjoyed my time and feel welcomed by everyone – the staff, the players and I feel at home already so I am excited to get started and help the team," Akosah-Bempah said.



"My recovery is going well, a setback last week but it looks like I should be ready soon. We need to start by defending well and getting clean sheets, I think if we do that we give ourselves a chance. If we are not conceding goals and chasing games we can score goals, have a chance to win and climb up the table."