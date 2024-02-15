Cape Verde, South Africa, DR Congo overtake Ghana in latest FIFA ranking

Black Stars

Ghana has fallen six places down on the latest FIFA ranking after the Black Stars' poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana is now ranked 14th in Africa and 67 in the world as Cape Verde, South Africa and DR Congo overtake the West African football powerhouse due to a shambolic AFCON campaign.



Before the AFCON, Ghana was ranked 61st in the world and 11th in Africa in the rankings released in September 2023.



The Black Stars failed to make it out of their group, amassing two points after losing one and drawing two games.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

The Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition held in Cameroon.



Meanwhile, Ivory Coast who won the trophy have climbed to 5th in Africa, behind Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria and Egypt.



In the world rankings, the top ten saw no changes from the previous ranking with Argentina leading the list followed by France, England, Belgium, Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Croatia respectively.



EE/DO