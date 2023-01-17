Captain One Charity Invitational Golf Championship scheduled for January 20-22

Mr Appiah in a pose with the trophy at stake

The 2023 edition of the Captain One Charity Invitational Golf Championship is set for January 20-22 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The three-day event which would be the sixth edition would see over 100 golfers across the country competing for very attractive prizes ranging from cash vouchers, trophies as well as medals.



With huge focus of the Captain One Kid's Project, geared towards training children from deprived areas to become golfers, this year's event would begin with the Kid's Championship on Friday.



Several children from the Safe Child Advocacy Care Home in Kumasi and the Angel of Hope Orphanage Care Home as well as other groups and individuals would participate in a competition.



They would be challenging the likes of Jennifer Sature(last year's winner) and Ayisha Aminu for the top prize in that category.



After the Kid's event, the professional and amateur golfers would take the center stage on Saturday for the ultimate championship and giant trophy at stake.

They would be up to challenge last year's winner James Akwaboah who dethroned Ghana’s number one golfer Vincent Torgah for the bragging rights as the defending champion.



Mr Akwaboah, an amateur golfer at the Nsuta Golf Club pulled a huge surprise last year and would be determined to maintain his trophy and stake a claim for amateur golfers as against the professionals.



The main event would be held on Saturday and Sunday where distinguished golfers would be presented with their prizes.



Speaking ahead of the event, President of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said he was pleased that the event would be held for the sixth consecutive time in the country.



"I am most excited about the Kid's event which is becoming part of our annual championships as we endeavour to give hope to people in deprived communities," he stated.

The Captain One Golf Society he said, had been committed to the development of golf by engaging young people especially females and that had been growing very fast in recent years.



He added that, the last Monthly Medal ahead of the championship was held in Tema on Sunday to set the stage for the main event for the coming weekend.



He urged golfers to register and troop to the Royal Golf Club for a memorable and competitive experience geared towards impacting on the lives of deprived children across the country.



He expressed appreciation to sponsors including iGimel Sports Wear, Servaco PPS, RK Cliste, Industrial Procurement Service(IPS), Flo Polo Designs and Mosak Photography for their support.