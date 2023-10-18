Captain One Golf Society receives support ahead of third championship.

Raman Thukral presenting the golf equipment to Pius Ayeh Appiah

Source: Ken Odeng Adade, Contributor

Mr Raman Thukral, a businessman from London who is a keen golfer has wholeheartedly supported the Captain One Golf Society ahead of the Society’s seventh major championship and third kids’ tournament.

The golf enthusiast presented golf equipment and shoes to augment preparations for the third kids’ tournament scheduled to be played on January 26, 2024 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.



He said the presentation was made possible by donations from family and friends as well as two golf clubs. Brocket Hall Golf Club and Centurion Golf Club.



“We have seen the profile of Captain One golf club and wanted to help when we were informed that they were trying to source for golf equipment to ship to Ghana. We will continue to help with sourcing golf equipment for this charity,” he added.



President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, who was stunned by the support expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the society to all the donors for their kind heartedness and assured them that the items donated would all be used for its intended purpose.

He particularly thanked Mr Patrick Agbeko, captain of the Akwaaba Golf Society, UK for his efforts in leading them to Raman.



He added that he was looking forward to the two events in January and called on corporate bodies to come on board and support their charity drive which aims at making golf accessible to all, especially kids from care and orphanage homes.



The seventh major championship is scheduled to tee-off on January 27-28, 2024 at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, with the kids third tournament preceding it on 26 January, 2024.