Cardiff defender Jordi Osei-Tutu set to make injury return against Norwich

English-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is set to make his injury return for Cardiff in the game against Norwich on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines since October, after picking a knock in the 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.



Manager Neil Harris has disclosed the Ghanaian has begun training and should be available for Saturday's game.



"We truly hope to have Kieffer Moore back for Norwich [on Saturday]. He will be on the training pitch this week, and Jordi Osei-Tutu will be there too," Harris said, as reported by his club's official website.



"Hopefully Greg Cunningham will return, and Aden Flint will be back in training as well, albeit probably a few weeks away from first-team football.

"Lee Tomlin is out running, so hopefully we’re moving in the right direction. It’s a little bit more positive.



“We quickly need to get players back on the training pitch. We need to get Jordi and Kieffer back into the group, and we need Aden and Sean Morrison back fit as soon as possible.



"Having those four players available will help us at both ends of the pitch, definitely. It’s important that we get influential players back on the pitch.”