'Caring' Andre Ayew has been very helpful to me - Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer reveals

Hamburger SV, winger, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, has said Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has helped him feel part of the Ghana national team since switching nationality.

The German-born Ghanaian said the former Swansea and Olympique Marseille man has helped him the most regarding his integration into the team.



He pointed out that Ayew cares about him, therefore, he turns to the skipper whenever he has problems.



"The most I will say is Andre Ayew. He cares about me, he helps me. When I have problems he talks to me so he helps me the most," he told GhanaWeb.



The 21-year-old winger who completed his nationality switch in June 2022 added that playing for Ghana has always been his dream, therefore, he did not hesitate before accepting the GFA's proposal.



“The first call was in February 2022. When I got the first call they asked me if I want to come to Ghana and I said directly let’s do it. I always said that if I get the chance I want to play for my home country.”

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer earned his debut call-up in September 2022 and made his debut for the Black Stars in the friendly match against Nicaragua.



He has been named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in June 2023. Also, he has been named in Ghana U-23 provisional squad for the 2023 U-23 African Youth Championship in Morocco.



Watch Sports Check with Black Stars player Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer below







EE/KPE