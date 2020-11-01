Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto leaves Hearts of Oak after just one week of his appointment

Mr Vaz Pinto reportedly left over disagreement with the club's board of directors

Hearts of Oak new head coach and technical director Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has left the club with immediate effect just 7 days after his announcement.

Kumasi based Oyerepa FM has reported that the Portuguese has left the shores of Ghana to his country after a disagreement with the club's board of directors over assistant coach.



Vaz Pinto kicked against the board of directors' decision to make Edward Nii Odoom the assistant coach.



Odoom has been the Phobians stop-gap coach since December 2019 following the sacking of Kim Grant.

The former Saint George SA and Recreativo de Libolo trainer requested for the club's legends Amankwah Mireku and Lawrence Adjah-Tetteh as his deputies which was rejected by the board of directors.



Vaz Pinto also previously handled Clube Recreativo da Caala.



Pinto handled the FC Famalicão U23 from September 2019 to June 2020 playing 26 matches, winning just 4, losing 11 and drawing 11.