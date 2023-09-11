'Celebrity bullies' - Coach Opeele takes on UTV, Kwaku Manu, A Plus, others for Bawumia criticism

Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng, a former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng, a former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has aimed a dig at the host and guest of the Saturday, September 9, 2023 edition of United Television’s showbiz program over what he contends to be an attempt to bully the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by using celebrities.

Opeele raised the suspicion on social media, observing the guest on the show attempting to malign the vice president who has been widely tipped to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.



Coach Opeele stated that the ultimate aim of the show was to court bad publicity for Bawumia and negatively impact his career.



“I watched UTV Showbiz in bewilderment when the entertainment show looked more like an attempt by some panel members to BLACKEN Dr. Bawumia as if there is no 2moro



“It was more like 'Celebrity Bullies' playing the victim of hardship in a pathetic manner to SPELL DOOM on Dr Bawumia, “ he said on Twitter.



Ace actor, Kwaku Manu who was one of the guests on the show did not hold back with criticism of the government over its handling of the economy.

An unhappy Kwaku Manu slammed the politician for what he considers to be their failure to address the needs of the populace.



“The other day, I saw the Obuasi MP in the company of his girlfriend. What he did to me in the presence of his girlfriend really pained me. He called me, hey bra, then held my hands and took me to the girl at the other side of the venue, at the VIP section. He asked the girl whether she knows me and the disrespectful girl also nodded her head. He then asked me to go and that he only brought me here to greet his girlfriend. I was really upset that day,” he stated on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



“In Obuasi, someone can sweep dust and find gold in it. Gold can be found in gutters and yet we are one of the most undeveloped, nastiest towns in Ghana. Our roads are bad even though It's just one-way. We have the worst roads, worst schools, and hospitals. We don’t have land for farms anymore, we don’t have clean water due to mining. Why are our leaders wicked like that? No good drinking water and some mining chemicals have damaged people’s skin in the area. Meanwhile, we have MPs,” he added.



Bullgod, Kwame A Plus, and Ola Michael were also critical of the government, rubbishing any chance of Dr Bawumia winning next year’s election.





I watched UTV Showbiz in bewilderment when the entertainment show looked more like an attempt by some panel members to BLACKEN Dr Bawumia as if there is no 2moro



It was more like 'Celebrity Bullies' playing the victim of hardship in a pathetic manner to SPELL DOOM on Dr Bawumia pic.twitter.com/wcaKNUbBpm — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) September 10, 2023

Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



/KPE