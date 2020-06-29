Sports News

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo named in La Liga ToTW after imposing display against Barcelona

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been included in Spanish La Liga Team of the Week following his dominant display for Celta Vigo in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona on matchday 29.

Aidoo, 24, is gradually becoming a fan favourite at the Balaídos following his all-round performances for the Sky Blues in the ongoing Spanish top-flight.



After his masterful performance in Celta Vigo's shocking 1-0 victory at Real Sociedad in midweek, Aidoo repeated an even more distinctive outing when Oscar Garcia's men encountered Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaídos on Saturday.



Barcelona broke the deadlock in the 20th minute through Luis Suarez via Lionel Messi's assist.



But the lead was swallowed on the 50th-minute mark through Russian international Fedor Smolov before the Catalan giants restored their advantage courtesy, Suarez.



However, Celta Vigo fought back to stun Barcelona through Iago Aspas's 88th minute free-kick strike to dent their opponent's title charge.

Aidoo, who enjoyed full throttle for his side, proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Quique Setien's side throughout the encounter.



His performance has not gone unnoticed as he has been added to the league's Team of the Week for match-day 29.



Aidoo has been a stalwart for the side since joining from Belgian side KRC Genk last summer.



He has a single assist to his credit and is yet to score a debut La Liga goal after 28 games involved.

