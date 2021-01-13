Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo not worried by lack of playing time

Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo is refusing to press the panic button after being restricted to the substitute bench in recent months.

The 25-year-old, who was a regular starter under former coach Oscar Garcia, has been left in the cooler under the new boss.



Since the arrival of Argentine Eduardo Coudet, the Ghana international has not featured regularly and sometimes left out of the matchday squad.



But the powerful centre-back is refusing to cave in, urging patience amid a torrid time at the Spanish side.

"Patience is a virtue. Never let yourself fall in your fight, keep pressing and you will find him right next to you. Always look at the brighter side of life."



Aidoo has played just one full game against Cadiz since Coudet replaced Garcia with the Argentine gaffer preferring Araujo and Murillo.



He has also featured in just two Copa Del Rey matches against Llanera and UD Ibiza.