Celtic agrees £7.2m fee for Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban

Turkish Media outlets Haber Turk and Sporx are reporting that Celtic has agreed a fee for Trabzonspor and Black Stars attacker Caleb Ansah Ekuban.

Haber Turk, one of the most popular Turkish news outlets, believes that the Hoops have agreed an €8million (£7.2m) fee with the Turkish club plus bonuses.



The source believes that Ekuban is expected to arrive in Glasgow in the next two to three days in order to complete his medical.



This comes after Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton urged their board not to sell the striker.

Turkish newspaper Aksam yesterday reported that the Ghanaian “seriously wants” a move to Parkhead. However, he was also reportedly willing to accept the club’s final decision.



And it appears as though Celtic may really have splashed the cash on the Ghana international, who scored 10 goals last season.



If all numbers are accurate here and the clubs have indeed agreed this quantity, then it would be Celtic’s second-highest player buy in history.

