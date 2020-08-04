Sports News

Celtic youngster Jeremie Frimpong wants to add goals and assists to his game

Dutch born Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong has targeted more goals and assists after a brilliant start to the season with Celtic.

The 20-year old scored in Celtic's 5-1 thrashing of Hamilton to begin the campaign in devastating form.



"It's not like me to score often," Frimpong told the club's official website. “That's one of my targets this season, to get goals and assists, and I'm going to keep working on that," he added.



"I saw the opposition defender was out of position and there was so much space so I thought if it comes let me get on the end of it. Hopefully, I can carry on getting forward as the season goes on.



"I enjoy getting forward a lot but sometimes when you make those runs they don't find you. It was a bit of a gamble for my goal because normally I wouldn't do that. If they don't pass it then it's a long way back.”

The Hoops are chasing a tenth title on a row after they were awarded last season's championship following an early end to the campaign due to coronavirus.



The young right-back is confident the club can achieve that feat, insisting the team has shown a lot of improvement and are even stronger than last season.



“There's confidence in the team because everyone's looking forward to going out and playing and winning,” he said. “That makes you want to do it as well so the confidence comes naturally.



"I feel like the team's getting better and creating more chances which is good going forward. I feel like I'm improving too. The team is making me a better player. The team has come back strong and that makes you want to be even stronger yourself.”

