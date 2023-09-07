Central African Republic set to upset Black Stars at Baba Yara

The Central African Republic held their final training session at the Baba Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday, September 7, 2023.

The Central African Republic looked very confident at their training session ahead of their showdown against the Black Stars.



The Black Stars opponents have been training at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi where they've pitched camp in the last few days.



Ahead of the match, head coach of the Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy expressed his confidence in his team's ability to secure the necessary result when they confront Ghana on Thursday.



Although Savoy acknowledges that the odds may favor the Black Stars, he maintains a firm belief in his players' capabilities.



“Every time, every day we have surprises. It is not about confidence, it is about respect for the opponent…[I’ll] push my players to do their best tomorrow and try to write history.”

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the Black Stars have maintained an undefeated streak spanning over two games across various competitions.



In the context of Group E, the Black Stars require just one point to secure their ticket to Ivory Coast for the upcoming tournament, while the Central African Republic is in pursuit of a victory to also secure their qualification.



Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



