Cenwest in second heaven after double victory in cross-country at COESA

Championships at the ongoing Colleges of Education Sports Association Games

Source: Erasmus Kwaw, Contributor

The Cenwest zone secured the double after winning both the men’s and women’s cross-country championships at the ongoing Colleges of Education Sports Association Games at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

The cross-country championships took place almost simultaneously on the KNUST campus in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.



The 5-competing zones at the 11th COESA Games are the Ashanti-Brong Ahafo zone (ASHBA), Eastern-Greater Accra (EGA) zone, Central-Western (CENWEST) zone, Volta zone, and Northern zone.



The five teams presented four athletes each to compete for honours in the exciting event which sees teams ranked according to the final positions of their athletes.



The Central-Western team won the men’s championships with a score of 34, followed by the Eastern-Greater Accra Zone (EGA) in second place with 40 while the Northern Zone settled for third with 41.



Volta came fourth also with 41 but the event organisers used the 5th seed to separate third and fourth-placed teams. Host zone, Ashanti-Bono Ahafo (ASHBA) came last in the event.



In the women’s cross-country championships, the Cenwest zone topped the winner's table with a score of 27, followed by the Northern zone with 38 while the Volta Zone came third with 50. The host Ashanti-Brong Ahafo zone came 4th with 53 while Eastern-Greater Accra Zone (EGA) was last with a score of 55.

Meanwhile, in other events, Ahiati Zachariah scored in the 1st and 78th minutes respectively as the Volta zone defeated the Northern zone in the men’s football championship.



Love Asamoah scored a brace as ASHBA defeated the Northern zone 2:0 in the women’s football action. Elsewhere, EGA and Volta played a pulsating 1:1 drawn game in another women’s football game. Erica Agbo -Asafo opened the scores for Volta before Princesses scored the equalising goal. Volta eventually won the penalty kicks after converting 4 while EGA scored only 3.



In women’s volleyball action, the Northern zone beat Cenwest by three straight sets, while ASHBA also beat EGA in three straight sets.



In the men’s division, the Northern zone beat Volta, three sets to one while EGA beat Cenwest by an identical three sets to one.



The competition ends on Saturday, 26th November.