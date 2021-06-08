Cephas Doku’s strike enough as Legon Cities defeat Inter Allies 1-0

Cephas Doku scored in the only goal in the game for Legon Cities FC

A solitary strike from attacker Cephas Doku on Monday evening has powered Legon Cities FC to defeat Inter Allies FC 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

Nicknamed the Royals, the rebranded Wa All Stars outfit have in recent weeks found their mojo and as a result have been picking crucial points in the quest to avoid relegation.



On the back of three wins in their last five games prior to today’s meeting with Inter Allies FC, Legon Cities FC had managed to climb out of the red zone and on course to pushing for a top-half of the table finish.



In an exciting game played at the Accra Sports Stadium today, neither side could score in the first half and had to settle for a draw at the break.

Having resumed the second half to play with more intent, Legon Cities FC had the breakthrough in the 57th minute when forward Cephas Doku equalized with a brilliant finish.



Holding on to cruise to a narrow win, Coach Bashir Hayford’s side has now climbed to 9th on the Ghana Premier League table.