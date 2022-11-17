1
Champions Asante Kotoko held at home by Legon Cities

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

League Champions Asante Kotoko conceded a second-half goal to draw 1-1 with Legon Cities in their betPawa Premier League Match Day 7 encounter at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday. The Porcupine Warriors came into the game with a rich vein of form having won their two previous games against Samartex FC and Medeama SC and looked poised to continue their winning run.

The Champions scored in the first half through Steven Mukwala in the 13th minute. The Ugandan attacker was in a good position to score but was brought down in the box as the referee rightly pointed to the spot for a penalty in favour of Asante Kotoko.

The reds took charge of the game from then and created a number of decent but profligacy in front of the goal did them more harm as they went into the break with a slim lead.

Back from recess, Legon Cities attacked through the channels and were instantly rewarded with a goal in the 49th minute through Mohammed Sadat.

The two teams began to tread cautiously with the host pushing for the second goal. In the 73rd minute, Mohammed Suleman came up with a massive goal-line clearance to deny Asante Kotoko from taking the lead for the second time. The host piled pressure for the remaining minutes of the exchanges but Legon Cities defended gallantly to snatch a point from their host.

