Champions League: CAF's $700k is woefully inadequate - Medeama PRO

Medeama's Communications Director, Patrick Akoto, has expressed concerns that the $700,000 cash prize awarded by CAF (Confederation of African Football) for reaching the Champions League money zone is woefully inadequate to cover the club's expenses.

Medeama's historic qualification for the CAF Champions League came after defeating AC Horoya.



The Tarkwa-based club, having advanced to the Group stage/money zone of the Champions League, finds themselves in Group D alongside formidable opponents, including Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Algeria's Belouizdad, and Tanzania's Young Africans.



While Medeama stands to earn $700,000 for their achievement in the tournament, Patrick Akoto suggests that this amount falls significantly short of the club's financial requirements.



Akoto emphasized, "$700,000 is not enough to finance six matches in the CAF Champions League. The money comes with various expenses, including the need for careful financial management."

He continued, "$700,000 for six matches in the CAF Champions League is woefully inadequate. Medeama's journey took them to Conarky and Remo, and we spent $300,000. Furthermore, we will be travelling to three different countries, and even when we play at home, we incur costs."



JNA/KPE