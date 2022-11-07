0
Champions League Round of 16: Liverpool to face Real Madrid, PSG vs Bayern, Chelsea vs Dortmund

Ucl Draw Fg9RrWBXoAAZbcH.jfif Champions League Round of 16 pairings

Mon, 7 Nov 2022

The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 stages has been held with some interesting ties to expect.

Liverpool, who finished in second place in the group stages, have been handed a tough tie against the 13 times champions, Real Madrid.

One of the toughest games would also witness a star-studded PSG take on Bayern Munich, who have been superb in the group stages.

English Premier League champions, Manchester City have been paired against German side RB Leipzig for the Round of 16 matches.

Serie A champions, AC Milan, who were able to qualify from their group, would come up against Tottenham Hotspurs, who also struggled to make it out of the group stages.

Two-time champions Chelsea would also fancy their chances of making it to the next round as they come up against Borussia Dortmund.

Italian club Napoli, who topped Group A have been handed a tricky tie against Frankfurt.

Inter will also square off against FC Porto as Club Brugge, who have two Ghanaian players in Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah, will take on Benfica.

The Round of 16 matches of the UEFA Champions League would be played on February 14, 2023

