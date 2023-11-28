Champions League is financially draining - Moses Parker

Medeama bankroller, Moses Armah

Medeama bankroller, Moses Armah also known as Parker, has stressed that playing in the CAF Champions League has been financially draining.

He explained that the team had $100,000 from their headline sponsor, Goldfields, but the money could only fund their first group stage game.



The former Black Stars management committee member added that they are waiting on CAF to release some unpaid settlements to fund their remaining away games.



"It is not easy but we are waiting and have returned Goldfields gave us 100,000 USD for our trip, and the money has finished; that is what we used to prepare for the first game.



"We were waiting for CAF to give us something, but till date we have received nothing. We hope that other money that we should get will come," he told Peace FM.



He said that despite the lack of funding, the Mauve and Yellows are determined to deliver.

"We are still preparing; we haven't given anybody pressure I don't want to talk too much about money; we want to concentrate on the match to bring glory to Ghana. As we are determined to be victorious, that is what we are focused on," he added.



The reigning Ghanaian champions lost 3-0 to Al Ahly in their opening game on Saturday, November 25, 2023.



Medeama will seek their first win in the competition when they host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023, in their second group game.



EE/OGB