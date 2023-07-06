0
Change in GFA leadership will revive Ghana Football - MP

Eugene Boakye Antwi, Subin MP

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice Chairperson of the Youth, Sports, and Culture Committee of Parliament, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has expressed concerns that a change of leadership is crucial at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to revive the declining state of football in the country.

Ghana's recent disappointing performance in the U-23 AFCON, resulting in an early exit from the tournament, has sparked widespread concern and discussions about the country's diminishing standards in football.

In their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004, Ghana's Black Meteors managed only four points from a possible nine in a challenging Group A that included host Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

Ghana also faced disappointing group stage exits in the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In light of these tournament failures, as well as the struggles faced by the Ghana Premier League and colts football, Eugene Boakye Antwi believes it is necessary to bring about significant changes in the leadership of Ghanaian football.

"The way forward is that there has to be a massive shakeup at the GFA. The narrative out there about the operations of the FA is not reassuring. You may have an interest but dictating to coaches which players to field among other things?

“If these rumours are true then I am really afraid for the future of our football,” the MP for Subin stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

The GFA is scheduled to hold its 29th ordinary congress on July 10, 2023, during which discussions about the date for the next FA elections are expected to take place.

JNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
