Change in home venue helped us survive relegation – Great Olympics coach

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah believes change in home venue played a huge role in their Ghana Premier League survival.

Kobi Mensah’s outfit switched their home venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in April and played five games before the closure of the 2022/23 season.



“We played five games in Sogakope and we had 13 points out of 15. So it was a good, it was a right decision for our management to take the team there, it helped us a lot” he told Kessben FM.



The Dade boys endured a torrid 2022/23 season, where Medeama emerged as champions of the Ghana Premier League.

The two-time league winners were neck-deep in the relegation battle on the final day of the season, and had to beat Nsoatreman FC to maintain their status in the league.



However, the Ghanaian giants managed to survive relegation after defeating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 on final day to confirm their stay in the league ahead of next season.