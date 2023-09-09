‘Changing coaches create problems’ - Ali Jarrah urges patience for Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Former Ghana junior international, Ali Jarrah, has advocated for the retention of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, over an extended period.

Hughton took up the role last year and has subsequently guided the four-time AFCON champions to qualification for the 2023 tournament, slated to be held in Ivory Coast next year.



Ali Jarrah asserts that Chris Hughton should be afforded additional time to construct a strong foundation for the future of the team.



He emphasized the potential disruptions caused by frequent changes in coaching staff, emphasizing the importance of sustained stability in leadership.



“Changing of coaches creates a lot of problems for a team, a country like Ghana must have a project maybe four years or five years,” he told Radio Gold.

“Ben Coffie came and did the five-year development plan which yielded the result of Sulley Muntari and co so we must learn from that.



“It’s not only about the foundation but it is about policies which will lead us to reach the height we want to reach.



“We have a young team which in the future they are going to do well, we must keep one coach to be able to know his project, complete his own project.



“So we must keep him with or without winning the cup.”