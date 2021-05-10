Chaos as GPL referee abandon Ebusua Dwarfs-Legon Cities game due to threats by home fans

Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities was postponed after threats on referee Alpha Adey

Referee Alpha Adey postponed the match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Legon Cities at the Cape Coast stadium after being threatened by home fans.

According to inside reports, the centre referee felt unsafe and decided to abandon the Matchday 23 encounter which was played on Sunday afternoon.



The centre referee, his assistants and the match commissioner refused to return to the field for the second half.

Before the confusion, the Royals had a 1-0 lead to the break and looked on course to snatch maximum points.



The Ghana Football Association is expected to launch a full investigation into the unfortunate incident and give out the appropriate sanctions.