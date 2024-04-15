Chaos rocks Ghana boxing as Nigerian boxer is denied win after beating Bastie Samir

Rasheed Idowu and Bastie Samir during the fight - Photo by: 29Photostudio

There was confusion after Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Idowu was denied a win despite knocking down Ghanaian boxer, Bastie Samir twice to end their fight on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Rasheed won the fight via a second-round knockout after he floored Bastie Samir with a combination of punches to end their vacant Universal Boxing Organization [UBO] African Light Heavyweight title fight.



While fans waited for Rasheed Idowu to be declared the winner, the Nigerian boxer was denied a win as the fight was announced as a technical draw much to the dismay of many.



A technical draw is a term used in boxing when a fight has to be stopped because a fighter is unable to continue from an accidental injury (usually cuts) or a foul.



In an interview with JoySports, the Ghana Boxing Authority president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye explained that the Technical Draw decision had to be taken because the teeming home fans who came out to watch Bastie Samir fight had threatened violence.



“There was a threat of a violent outburst because the home boxer had lost, because of which this bout was declared a technical draw,” the GBA president said.



Coach of the Nigerian boxer, Michael described the verdict as a ‘big shame’ as he expressed his utter shock at the fallen standards of Ghana boxing.

"I have never seen a fight stopped for 30 minutes after a boxer is knocked out twice and has been brought back to fight. I want them to save his life, we will kill him, the coach said.



He added, “We are developing very fast, Nigeria boxing is moving fast.”



The Universal Boxing Organization [UBO] after 48 hours declared the Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Idowu as the winner of the vacant African Light Heavyweight title fight.



Watch highlights of the fight below







JNA/DO