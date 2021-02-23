Charity Stars’ Abdul Moomin joins FC Porto

Logo of Charity Stars FC

Charity Stars FC youngster, Abdul Moomin Mohammed has signed a loan agreement with FC Porto in Portugal till June, 2022.

Moomin Mohammed joined Charity Stars from Tamale Real Republicans two years ago.



The 18-year old defensive midfielder is the second player from the team to travel out on a professional contract in Europe.



He had been with Charity Stars FC for the past two years, till his recent move to Portugal to continue his career.

After his signing, elated Moomin said “I’m very glad and happy for this opportunity given to me and I am grateful to my team, Charity Stars for this, my Manager Abram Owusu Amoah and all the management staff for supporting me this far. I promise them, I will make them proud”.



Charity Stars FC is a colts club founded in 1992 by Rev. Abram Owusu Amoah.