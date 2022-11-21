1
Charles Osei Asibey to grace Heroes Night Excellence Awards in US

Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and President for Ghana Armwrestling, President Charles Osei Asibey will grace the maiden edition of the Heroes Night Excellence Awards scheduled to place in New York, USA on Saturday, November 26.

The WAF veep who also doubles as the President for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa has become a global icon in sports administration and thus would be an honoree at the event sponsored by mobile money-sending app, Tap Tap Send.

According to the organizers, Heroes award is an award scheme created to acknowledge hardworking Ghanaians and Ghanaian association excelling in any field of endeavor and their input back home.

They said various categories like Sports, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, health and other relevant aspects of Ghanaian life would be considered for recognition.

The event night would host Ghanaian musical performers including multiple award-winning reggae singer Ras Kuuku and highlife legend, Kwabena Kwabena.

New York-based Ghanaian consulate, His Excellency, Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo is expected to grace the event night as a special guest.

Tickets to the event have been made available on a VIP and Regular purchase at $200 and $100 respectively and tickets could be purchased via www.eventbrite.com.

