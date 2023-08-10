Charles Taylor, Don Bortey, others set for Charity Football Tournament on August 13

Charity Football Tournament scheduled for August 13

Source: Speciallady Awareness

A charity football and fundraising tournament to unite people and support quality healthcare of women and economic and social empowerment among the youth in Ghana would be held in London, in the United Kingdom (UK).

The event, which will be held on Sunday, 13th August 2023, at Queen Elizabeth Stadium at Enfield (London) in the UK, aims to bring people together and exemplify the spirit of sportsmanship and generosity.



It is organised by Non - Governmental Organisations (NGOs) namely Speciallady Awareness, Unite4Africa and Chibsah Foundation.



The tournament would not only showcase the unifying power of sports but also feature renowned Ghanaian footballers including Princeton Owusu - Ansah, Tony Ahinful, Don Bortey, Joe Hendricks, Yussif Chibsah and Richard Obimpeh, Former Chelsea and England Under 20's player, Seth Nana Ofori -Twumasi among others.



A signed jersey of Thomas Party of Arsenal Football Club (Arsenal FC) in the English Premier League will be auctioned during the event, to add up to the charitable contributions.

The idea for the tournament was conceived by Elizabeth Amoaa, the Founder of Speciallady Awareness and Alexander Gyasi, Founder of Unite4Africa.



The Mayor of Enfield (London), Ghana High Commission UK and other dignitaries are expected to grace the tournament.



Enfield Town Football Club, London's Community Kitchen and Commonwealth Youth Council, Wellbeing of Women UK were partners of the event.



The tournament is proudly supported by Hot Digital Online UK, Asanteman UK, Daisy Beats ACS and sponsored by PC Care Services, One Africa Technologies Ltd (OA Pay), AfSpire and Strike Ghana.