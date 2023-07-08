2
Charles Taylor adresses 'terrible' state of coaching in Ghana

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak attacker, Charles Taylor, has raised concerns about the current state of coaching in Ghana, highlighting a perceived shortage of quality coaches.

With a wealth of experience in the sport, Taylor's insights shed light on a pressing issue that has been a topic of discussion among football fans in Ghana.

Taylor lauded the good coaches found in other countries while criticizing the level of coaching in Ghana, referring to local coaches as "local champions."

“When you travel, that is when you realize that we don’t have quality coaches here. Travel and you see the difference and that is why our players fail to replicate their form over there," he said.

"They have excellent coaches there. But here what we have are local champions. If you cannot win games against Madagascar, Guinea and co, then what are you? Simply they are not good enough to compete outside Ghana.”

