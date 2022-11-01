Charles Taylor blast Tony Baffoe for not inviting him to GFA's pre-World Cup events for legends

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has blamed former Black Stars captain, Anthony Baffoe for his inability to join the Ghana Legends Walk and Legend Dinner ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As part of the preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals, the Ghana Football Association in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) organized a walk to the Aburi hills titled "Walk with the Legends."



The event was flooded by many former Ghanaian footballers but one of the notable people who was missing at the event was former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko winger, Charles Taylor.



Asked why he missed out on the event, Charles Taylor accused the PFAG General Secretary of withholding his invitation as every member of their platform was invited except him.



"Tony Baffoe didn't invite me and that is why I didn't go to the event. We have a WhatsApp platform for the former footballers was invited except me and I heard it because I criticize players."



"They say I insult players and they even reported me to one of our elders before but that's not what I do as a pundit. I only talk about those who do not perform because as a great ex-player, I know players who play well and those who do not. I played better than Tony Baffoe and most of the guys but because we didn't get the money and do not drive flashy cars, they look down upon us," Charles Taylor said in an interview with Asempa FM.



John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Awuku Issaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi, Edward Ansah, Sam Johnson, Leayea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah Senegal were some of the former players who joined the walk with the GFA.





