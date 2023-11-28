Charles Taylor blasts Medeama players for taking pictures with Al Ahly players after defeat

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has lashed out at Medeama players for taking pictures with players of Al Ahly after losing their 2023 CAF Champions League opener.

The former Asante Kotoko forward believes the Medeama players exhibited an inferiority complex, by desperately wanting to take pictures with the Ahly players after losing 3-0.



Speaking on Angel FM, Taylor said the Medeama players' behaviour showed that the players went into the with a preconceived perception that losing by a three-goal margin was fine.



"It's in their heads that because they feel like, even if we lose by 3 it's okay. That's how come They will finish the game and be taking pictures with the (Ahly) players. We have to condemn all of these things...What if they play with Ronaldo and the likes? Then I think they will take to their homes before the game. Sometimes, they should be focused and think of how to beat them when they come here. They have looked down on themselves," he said.



"Because you are playing against an African player that you are even better than but because they scored you three goals you want to take pictures with him. And they were rushing, everyone wanted to take a picture," he added.



"Where they are, you have to always seek results at all costs, you don't play.

Ahly, who are the most successful club in the competition, thumped the reigning Ghanaian champions 3-0 to go top of the group.



Goals from Kahraba, Hussein El Shahat, and Salah Mohsen did the damage to the Mauve and Yellows.



Medeama will seek their first win in the competition when they host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023, in their second group game.





