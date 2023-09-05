Charles Taylor slams Chris Hughton for lack of opportunities for local players

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has criticized coach Chris Hughton for the lack of opportunities for Ghana-based players in the Black Stars.

According to Charles Taylor, he has studied a trend where only one local player is named in the national team squad.



He bemoaned that even when the players earn a call-up they never get to make it to the matchday squad talk of enjoying some game time.



Speaking on Angel TV, the ex-Ghana international said, “Now it looks like only one slot has been allocated to Ghana Premier League teams in the Black Stars. How can you call a player [Hafiz Konkoni], bench him and in your next call-up drop him after you claim he was impressive at training.”



Taylor emphasized that foreign-based players are given higher priority in the Black Stars, regardless of the performance of local talents.



“The local players need to advise themselves because when you get to the national team it’s a different story because you can be good but if you don’t take care you won’t make the bench,” the ex-Hearts of Oak and Kotoko player said.

Medeama striker, Jonathan Sowah was the only local player who was named in coach Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad to face the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers on September 7.







