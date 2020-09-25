Charles Taylor urges Kotoko to sign players if they want to succeed in the Champions League

Retired player, Charles Taylor

Former striker Charles Taylor has urged Kumasi Asante Kotoko to sign players if they want to do well in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

The Kumasi-based club's decision to participate in the competition has raised a lot of issues from the club's readiness to the club's financial strengthen after the 19/20 Ghana Premier League was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking to Light FM the former goal machine said the club need new full-backs to create competition in the squad he also added that the club doesn't have a goalkeeping problem.

“Kotoko needs to beef up squad if they want to go far in the CAF champions league especially the full-backs. They should sign a sharp left back to create competition for Moro Ibrahim,”



“Kotoko doesn’t have a problem at the goalkeeping department because they have equally good goalkeepers. But they need new faces to strengthen the midfielder and it would be good if they can sign Justice Bay, Latif Anabila and Appiah MaCharthy,” he concluded.