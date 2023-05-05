1
Check out 2016 photo of Osimhen leaving Nigeria to join Wolfsburg

Osimhen And Father In Lagos And Osimhen The Naples Great And League Winner.jpeg Osimhen and father in Lagos (2016) and Osimhen the Naples great and league winner

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is a Scudetto winner, leading the Naples side Napoli, with is goals, to the Serie A trophy for the first time in 33 years.

A goal by Osimhen canceled a lead by Udinese on Thursday night (May 4) to ensure that the team secured their first league title after a 33 year wait.

Osimhen has been one of the most influential players for the new Scudetto winners, as he was seen celebrating with his colleagues on the pitch and in the dressing room after the game.

His Napoli journey started after he transferred from French side Lille, his third club after German side Wolfsburg, the club he first joined when he arrived in Europe from Nigeria in 2016.

After initial struggles in Germany, he was loaned out to Belgium, sold to Charleroi, before he moved to Lille, from where he joined Napoli for an African record transfer fee.

A Nigerian journalist has shared a photo of 7 years ago when Osihmen and his dad were getting ready to board a flight to head to Germany from Lagos.

The collage shows Osimhen, his father and other relatives at the airport. He is his lanky self wearing a black T-shirt with black jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap to match.



