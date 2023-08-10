Check out 5 beautiful photos of Abedi Pele's wife as she celebrates her birthday

Maha Ayew, the wife of former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew Pele

Maha Ayew, the wife of legendary Ghanaian and African footballer Abedi Ayew Pele has turned 55 years old on Thursday, August 10, 2022.

Maha who has a Lebanese heritage was born on August 10, 1968, is celebrating her 54th birthday, a day after marking her 36th wedding anniversary with Abedi Ayew Pele.



Maha and Abedi Pele married in 1987 when the former Black Stars captain was playing in the French League for Olympique de Marseille.



Out of her 36-year-old marriage with Abedi Pele, three children have been produced, two of them are popular footballers.



Her two sons, Andre Dede Ayew is currently unattached while Jordan Ayew plays for Crystal Palace in England. Whereas the only daughter in the family, Imani Ayew works as a model.



Maha's two sons have scored 43 goals in 188 appearances combined for the Black Stars.



